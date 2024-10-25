EPS officer pleads guilty to breach of trust in sexual assault case

An Edmonton Police Service officer who was facing sexual assault charges has pleaded guilty to breach of trust.

Const. Hunter Robinz was charged with sexual assault, as well as unauthorized use of a computer data base and two counts of breach of trust, in 2020.

A 24-year-old woman said Robinz assaulted her in July 2019 after he visited her home while on duty and in uniform.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), Robinz had previously encountered the woman during a service call.

ASIRT says its investigators found evidence that showed Robinz had “engaged in a pattern of behaviour involving his on-duty contact with women that breached the standard of responsibility and conduct required as a police officer” between March 2017 and June 2019.

ASIRT also says it found evidence that between September 2018 and July 2019, Robinz had accessed secure databases to get the names and addresses of individuals “for personal reasons unrelated to his duties as a police officer.”

The charges of sexual assault and unauthorized use of a computer data base were withdrawn in exchange for the guilty plea for breach of trust.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Robinz was found guilty of unsafe storage of a firearm after a separate incident in Stony Plain in 2021.

EPS said Robinz was relieved of duty without pay after those charges were announced.

An EPS spokesperson confirmed to CTV New Edmonton Robinz employment status has not changed since 2021.