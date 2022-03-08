EPSB suspending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff

The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine regulation policy for staff.

The policy was brought into place in October 2021. It required all EPSB staff to be vaccinated, but those who didn’t want to get a vaccine could submit negative test results every 72 hours.

According to the division superintendent, the administration suspended the policy on March 3.

“The situation with COVID-19 has changed significantly since the regulation was implemented in October and 96.5 per cent of our staff have received two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccination,” said EPSB Superintendent Darrel Robertson.

“We believe that we have achieved some of the broader goals with the administrative regulation and we’ve suspended that regulation at this time.”

The policy has not been rescinded, which means the division could bring it back in the future if they deem it necessary.

The policy did not require students to be vaccinated, the division doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccines for students, according to Robertson.