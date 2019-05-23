

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Eskimos football club is offering free admission to Sunday’s game to residents evacuated from northern Alberta due to the fire near High Level.

Evacuees can claim their tickets beginning Thursday, through to game time by showing ID at the Eskimos ticket office at Commonwealth Stadium.

Sunday’s game will see the Esks take on the BC Lions at 2 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m. Transportation to and from the game is free on ETS for anyone with a game ticket.