EDMONTON -- Edmonton Transit System (ETS) passes will be significantly more expensive for seniors starting Feb. 1.

While the senior (65+) 10-pack will go from $23 to $19, the monthly pass will increase from $15.50 to $34 and the annual pass will jump from $136.50 to $374.

The annual pass for seniors who have an income of less than $28,513 will become free.

Transit will continue to be free for children 12 and under. Youth is now classified as 24 and under, as opposed to 17, and their 10-pack will also cost $19 starting in February.

The monthly pass will stay at $75 for youth and $97 for adults.

Cash fares will remain $3.50 across the board.