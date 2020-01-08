ETS passes more than doubling for seniors starting in February
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:53PM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Transit System (ETS) passes will be significantly more expensive for seniors starting Feb. 1.
While the senior (65+) 10-pack will go from $23 to $19, the monthly pass will increase from $15.50 to $34 and the annual pass will jump from $136.50 to $374.
The annual pass for seniors who have an income of less than $28,513 will become free.
Transit will continue to be free for children 12 and under. Youth is now classified as 24 and under, as opposed to 17, and their 10-pack will also cost $19 starting in February.
The monthly pass will stay at $75 for youth and $97 for adults.
Cash fares will remain $3.50 across the board.