ETS winter service changes kick in on Sunday

Edmonton transit is implementing some service changes this weekend, including splitting Route 73, a detour to account for a bridge replacement and adding new on demand transit stops.

Route 73, which runs from Mill Woods to downtown, will split into routes 73A and 73B, to continue to provide increased "support for riders in the Strathearn area while also maintaining service through Cloverdale," according to ETS.

Route 73A will turn left on 95 Avenue through Strathern, headed downtown on Connors Road while route 73B will go down the original route on 85 Street and 98 Avenue. Route 500X will also continue to run along Connors Road.

As part of the Valley Line West LRT construction, the Stony Plain Road shuttle bus will be detouring along 102 Avenue to cross Groat Road.

"This will lead to several bus stop closures, including at Groat House seniors’ residence," said ETS in a news release.

"As a result, Groat House will be served by on demand transit service from a bus stop located at 127 Street and Stony Plain Road eastbound, with service to Corona LRT Station, 116 Street and Jasper Avenue or the Royal Alberta Museum. "

The shuttle bus will also travel on 100 Avenue instead of Stony Plain Road between 149 Street and Jasper Avenue.

The closure of the Stony Plain Road Bridge is expected to be in place until Fall 2024.

The service changes also include new on demand transit stops in Rio Terrace, Trumpeter, Kinglet Gardens and Keswick.

Contingency routes added in September and October to help with overcrowding on routes 73, 500X, 507, 509, 626, 652, 661, 665, 667, 681 and 684 will continue.

Service has also been extended on route 636 from Bonnie Doon to Davies Transit Centre and the frequency of Route 998, the stadium shuttle, will be reduced to every 12 minutes.

More information on ETS routes, including maps and times, can be found on the City of Edmonton's website.