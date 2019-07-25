A northern Alberta hamlet is being evacuated due to flooding Thursday afternoon.

Alberta Emergency Alert ordered the evacuation of Marten Beach at 2:43 p.m. after heavy rainfall flooded Driftpile River, which is currently under flood watch.

People who live in Marten Beach are asked to go to the Municipal District Office.

Highway 88 is washed out north of the hamlet and has been closed as a result, Alberta Emergency Alert said.

The province advises southbound drivers to detour through Highway 750 near Utikuma Lake.

Marten Beach is located approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.