EDMONTON -- Flooding within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Alta., is forcing some residents from their homes.

People living in the community of Draper and the Taiga Nova Industrial Park need to evacuate immediately, according to an emergency alert on Sunday.

The Athabasca River and Clearwater River are currently experiencing extremely high water levels due to the spring ice breakup.

A voluntary evacuation notice has also been issued for the Ptarmigan Court Trailer Park in Waterways.

Evacuees are being directed to a drive-thru reception centre that has been set up at the Oil Sands Discovery Centre in Fort McMurray.

Everyone in the areas of Waterways and lower town site of Fort McMurray must be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

All residents are advised to avoid river banks and shorelines as they remain dangerous, and to avoid stopping on the Athabasca bridge to watch the river.

The municipality declared a secondary state of local emergency due to the flooding, which comes on top of an initial state of local emergency declared last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With files from The Canadian Press