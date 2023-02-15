'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International Airport

Janet Waltho and her dog Tucker at the YEG Edmonton International Airport. Janet Waltho and her dog Tucker at the YEG Edmonton International Airport.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island