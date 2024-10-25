Everything you need to know about Edmonton's 311 service, from services to most common complaints

The City of Edmonton often asks people to call 311 to report potholes or parking violations, but there's a lot more the service can do for residents and visitors.

311 is the non-emergency contact for city government information and services, to report complaints like vehicles blocking access or get information on bus routes.

It responds to around 900,000 inquiries a year, according to the city.

Over the past 12 months, these were the five most common inquiries:

Transit (routes and schedules) - 75,312;

Recreation and leisure centres (general information) - 67,314;

Parking enforcement (public parking complaints) - 52,711;

Waste (collection and disposal services) - 47,068;

Tax (monthly payment plan) - 40,836.

Potholes, noise and parking complaints are three issues people might think of, but other things that can be reported to 311 include:

Coyote sightings;

Dead animal removal;

Decorative tree lights being out;

Late Edmonton transit buses;

Missed garbage collection;

Traffic signal light timing.

The city breaks down request data by wards and neighbourhoods.

The service also has a website and an app. They include information such as transit routes and schedules, rec centre and pool information, and property tax estimates.

Some services available in the city fall outside of 311, such as Epcor, transit watch and ARC transit.

311 is available to call between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, except statutory holidays. For people outside the city, the number is 780-442-5311.

"If you encounter urgent bylaw matters or public safety concerns outside of regular hours, call 311 and select from the options available," the city wrote on its website.

Non-english speakers can request help from an interpreter when they call. The city offers interpretive service aid in more than 180 languages.

Teletypewriter service is available by dialling 711 on a teletypewriter device and typing 780-442-5311 to be connected to 311 services.

The city reminds people who are in life-threatening situations or who need aid from fire services, an ambulance or police to call 911.

Other services in Alberta

311 isn't the only service Albertans can utilize. There is also 211, 411, 511 and 811.

211

Similar to 311, 211 is a confidential and multilingual information and referral system that connects Albertans to community and social services across the province.

411

The 411 service works like a phone book and has a directory of phone numbers and addresses for businesses and people.

511

This is Alberta's traveller information service, which has information on highway conditions, weather alerts, roadwork notices and more.

811

Also known as Health Link, 811 is run by Alberta Health Services and offers services like symptom-based nurse assessment and health information, dementia advice service and addictions information and referral.