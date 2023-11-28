Ex-Edson, Alta., teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime

A former teacher has admitted to a sex crime involving a child.

Brian Leroy Davison of Fort Assiniboine, Alta., pleaded guilty to sexual interference on Nov. 23 and sentenced to two years in jail.

Davison, who was a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School in Edson, was charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring last November.

The other charges were withdrawn.

As part of his sentence, he will also become a registered sex offender, have to pay a fine and be required to submit his DNA to a police database.

In January, he was also charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation after police say three additional victims came forward.

Police did not say how old the victims are or specified whether or not they were students of his.

Davison is scheduled to be arraigned in Hinton on Feb. 12 on the assault and exploitation charges.