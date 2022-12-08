Edson teacher facing sex charges involving a child, police looking for additional victims

A 50-year-old Alberta teacher is facing sex charges involving a child, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Police began an investigation after getting a report of sexual interference involving a child on Nov. 24.

On Wednesday, Brian Leroy Davison, 50, of Fort Assiniboine was arrested and charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.

Davison is a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School in Edson, which is attended by students from Grade 6 to 8.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson Provincial Court on Feb. 7.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are asking those individuals to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.