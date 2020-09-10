EDMONTON -- Bussing across Alberta will be a little easier thanks to a new partnership between Ebus and the City of Edmonton announced on Thursday.

Travellers previously would have to make their way to their private stations to board a coach. Beginning Sept. 17, they can take an ETS bus or LRT right to the Kingsway station where Ebus coaches will be waiting.

“This is basically steps away from bus to coach,” explained John Stepovy, director of business development for Motorcoach for Ebus.

“Which makes it very smooth, seamless and easy for passengers that may have a piece of luggage, or some seniors that may need assistance," he said.

The increased convenience is intended to convince more people to use public transportation when traveling long-distance across the province.

“Ideally we hope folks leave their cars at home and use public transit. Get on the bus and connect further whether it’s Fort McMurray or Calgary,” Stepovy said.

It is recommended to buy bus tickets several days in advance, as coaches are being kept at 50 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 preventative measures.