Expanded standardized testing for Alberta elementary students earns a failing grade from teachers
The Alberta government is increasing the number of mathematics and reading assessments elementary students will take each year – a move some teachers say is unneeded and unwanted.
The changes, recently emailed to school boards, will begin in the fall and include new standardized testing for children in kindergarten to Grade 3.
Students in grades 1-3 will now be assessed in September and January, with an additional June test for children "receiving extra support."
For the first time in Alberta, kindergarten students will be tested every January starting in 2025.
The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) held a press conference Thursday to express disappointment with the decision.
"Students as young as five will now be subjected to provincial standardized testing," said president Jason Schilling. "By the time a student leaves elementary school, they will have written as many as 32 standardized exams, up from 10 tests previously."
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the assessments are low intensity and won't affect childrens' grades. He said the tests are meant to help identify which students may be falling behind.
"Literacy and numeracy are the foundations of academic success, of school success and of life success," Nicolaides said. "If we don't get those fundamentals right in those early years, students can struggle."
While the province said the new assessment framework was developed with input from the ATA and other school authorities and academic experts, it doesn't align with what teachers really need, Schilling said.
"This is not what the experts at educational research would suggest," he added. "And it's clear they did not listen to what actual classroom teachers had to say."
According to the ATA, the new testing requirements are time-consuming and unnecessary, as teachers already know which students may need help.
"Teachers don’t need a test to identify which students are struggling; they need smaller classes and more support to get those kids additional help," Schilling said.
"Teachers have been crying out for a reduction in class size that would allow them to provide more individual attention to their students," he continued. "Instead, we get this: More measurement, less investment."
The new framework also includes new screening requirements for Grade 4 and 5 students, which will roll out in 2026.
Nicolaides said $10 million has been set aside in the 2024 budget to help with the expanded assessments.
The ATA promotes and advances public education and supports teachers' professional practice for its 46,000 members from across Alberta public and Catholic schools.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
WATCH LIVE Biden faces big press conference, flubs 'Putin' for 'Zelenskyy' in praising Ukraine leader
President Joe Biden opened his highly anticipated press conference Thursday with a recitation of his NATO accomplishments during the summit this week as he faced growing calls to withdraw from the presidential race.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed marriage to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
-
Defence calls Coutts murder-conspiracy trial 'un-Canadian,' accuses RCMP of lying
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
-
Violent Calgary assault leaves victim unconscious, suspects sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a brutal assault in the downtown core last month that left one man with serious injuries.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta, East Kootenay fire risk grows to extreme as hot temperatures continue
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
-
Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
-
Prep work underway for St. Mary Canal Siphon repair
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban as uncontained wildfires spread in the north
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Crop report shows good progress across most of Saskatchewan
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
-
'Valuable information for cyber criminals': Expert weighs in on recent cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
Regina
-
Three people charged in connection to Regina's 3rd homicide of 2024
Three people, including the subject of a Canada-wide-warrant, have been arrested in connection to Regina's third homicide of the year.
-
'Valuable information for cyber criminals': Expert weighs in on recent cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' receives outpouring of support after return to hospital
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
Vancouver
-
Pit bull cross that mauled man, killed cat must be euthanized, B.C. court rules
A dog with a history of attacking animals and people – leaving one cat dead and one man with life-altering injuries – must be euthanized, a B.C. court has ruled.
-
Growing number of unpaid medical bills at Metro Vancouver hospitals
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
-
Free festivals and sweet sounds: Things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
With another beautiful summer weekend in the forecast, here are some special events to check out around Metro Vancouver over the next few days.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
-
B.C. waters now home to Canada's largest marine protected area
First Nations along British Columbia's coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country's largest marine protected area.
Toronto
-
Number of Ontarians without family doctor reaches 2.5 million, college says
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
-
Wine Rack says it is seeing 'surge in traffic,' record sales amid ongoing LCBO strike
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
-
Driver was going nearly triple the speed limit when he ran red light, causing deadly collision in Scarborough: SIU
A 19-year-old driver sped through a red light at 133 km/h, causing a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough in March, the province's police watchdog has found.
Montreal
-
F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
Montreal sponge parks soak up the storm
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
Atlantic
-
New designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless 'completely nuts,' premier says
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
-
Labatt’s Halifax brewery stops beer production for disaster relief water program
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
-
N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
Winnipeg
-
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
-
'We want justice for our daughter': Family of Jordyn Reimer disappointed by province not ordering independent review
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
-
Winnipeg roads buckling under extreme heat
It’s no secret Winnipeg is in the midst of a heat wave – and the soaring temperatures are causing concrete to buckle.
Ottawa
-
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
-
Restaurants struggling as LCBO strike nears one week
It's nearly a week into the LCBO strike and restaurants are feeling the effects. Many are struggling to stay stocked with alcohol in order to be able to offer full menus.
-
Ottawa police officer fires anti-riot weapon at hospitalized man, Ontario SIU investigating
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating what led to the discharge of an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 26-year-old man in a hospital in Ottawa Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Anger with drug use, homelessness draws crowd to Timmins event
The advocacy group Voices of Timmins staged a rally at Hollinger Park on Wednesday evening to call for action on crime, homelessness and public drug use.
-
Cage ‘unavailable’ at Vale mine Wednesday, workers not brought to surface until Thursday
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Barrie
-
$12M road project faces backlash over planned removal of dozens of trees
Collingwood residents opposed to a water main reconstruction project that would remove three dozen trees have rallied and signed an online petition in hopes of stopping it from moving forward.
-
Barrie receives most rainfall in Ontario in 24 hours from Beryl's remnants
Tropical storm Beryl may have weakened considerably by the time it reached southern Ontario on Wednesday, but it still produced significant rainfall.
-
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
-
Erin, Ont. man competes with best friend on the Amazing Race Canada
John Ferguson is back in his hometown of Erin, Ont. after competing in season 10 of the Amazing Race Canada on CTV.
London
-
Millions announced to close transportation gap for Londoners travelling through SOHO
London will soon close a gap in the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Wellington Street and Maitland Street that currently forces cyclists onto busy neighbourhood streets.
-
How is the LCBO strike affecting small-town convenience outlets?
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.
-
Police believe witnesses in Holmesville murder have yet to come forward
In a statement from Huron OPP on Thursday, investigators said that they believe two individuals may have information which would help investigators, but have not yet come forward.
Windsor
-
Windsor driver sentenced to house arrest for 2019 crash that killed her brother
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
-
Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
-
'They've been doing everything they can': Tecumseh manufacturing facility closing next month
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.