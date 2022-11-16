Expect delays: Stony Plain Road Bridge to be demolished in late December for LRT construction

Commuters who use Stony Plain Road and Groat Road will have to find alternate routes as the Stony Plain Road Bridge at 129 Street is set to be demolished and replaced.

The city says the work will require two short-term closures of Groat Road and the long-term closure of Stony Plain Road.

In late December, Groat Road will be closed between 102 Avenue and 107 Avenue while the bridge is demolished.

Pedestrian access to Groat Road will also be closed. Pedestrians are asked to use Ramsay Ravine near Government House Park as a detour.

A second short-term closure will occur when the new bridge is installed some time in spring of 2023, but the city has not released a date.

Stony Plain Road will also be closed between 129 Street and 131 Street in late December, and will remain closed until fall of 2024.

During the closure, vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Stony Plain Road will be detoured to 102 or 107 Avenue.

The bridge is being replaced with a new one which will be wide enough to support vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and LRT traffic as part of the Valley Line West LRT construction.

The city says construction of the new bridge will happen primarily during the day, but some overnight work will be required, adding that while there will be noise associated with the project, every effort will be made to reduce the impact to the public.