Explore Edmonton 'not surprised one bit' city included in top travel list

Explore Edmonton’s Melissa Radu speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about Edmonton being named a top city to visit by Lonely Planet.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Michael Higgins: Why is landing on this list a big deal?

Melissa Radu: Many viewers have probably heard of Lonely Planet; it is one of the world's most respected and prestigious travel guides out there. So this is great for Edmonton, and for the Alberta region, because we hope that readers of Lonely Planet will hear about all the great things to see and do in the region and start to dream up that trip and that vacation to come visit.

MH: What is it about Edmonton that lands it on this list of cities that includes the likes of Genoa, Italy, and Osaka, Japan?

MR: The Edmonton region has some great signature attractions and experiences. Things like Fort Edmonton Park, our High Level streetcar experiences, the great arts and culture scene in places like Strathcona or the entertainment district.

We also have year-round festivals, which is really unique for a northern city, and then we have a growing Indigenous tourism scene right now that is very enticing and interesting to people from all around the world.

And then, on top of all of that, we also have really been catching the world's attention this year because we've been featuring so many broadcasting stories from the Ice District and the energy and vibrancy of Edmontonians during the playoffs.

MH: When you package all that together, do you think Edmonton punches above its weight?

MR: It certainly does. Edmonton is underrated, but the reality is that travelers don't just want to go to the five biggest cities around the world again and again. They're looking for immersive and authentic and different experiences, and they're very curious.

I'm not surprised one bit that Edmonton is right up there with these other destinations because travel and tourism trends are changing so much.

MH: Do you think Edmontonians and Albertans think of the city in that same kind of light? Are we all on that same wavelength?

MR: I'd say Albertans and Edmontonians are actually quite good at creating a place that people want to visit, it's just that we don't always know it.

When we go out and we embrace winter patios and we try new or small festivals or performances in the city, or even when a new restaurant opens and it's kind of the talk of the town, it's because we're so eager and ready to support new businesses and new entrepreneurship.

That's really part of what makes Edmonton special and creates a curiosity for people to want to come.

MH: So what kind of work goes on behind the scenes to generate this kind of attention? What are you doing as an organization to drive identity and develop a reputation for Edmonton?

MR: Our teams work very hard to make sure that Edmonton is showcased on the international stage. We do market to audiences all around the world to share the new, great things to do in the region, and to help to create itineraries.

We also want people to know what exactly makes Edmonton and Alberta special. We are not Montreal, we are not Vancouver, we are Edmonton. And we have a unique a sense of place and a unique kind of flavor that we want everyone to be enticed to come experience for themselves.

MH: How much of a payoff is there from a from being on a list like this in terms of international visitors actually making the trek to our province?

MR: One of the big things that we're focused on right now is Indigenous tourism development. We know it is a huge demand for audiences all around the world, and we want to make sure it's in the forefront of what people can experience when they're here.

Just this year we actually saw in the province about $126 million of tourism spend related to Indigenous tourism, and that's just one sub sector of our industry.

So we're really focused on making sure that we can meet demand with the supply that we have in the region to keep seeing those types of results.

MH: And in terms of further payoffs, how far might this go to furthering investment in the city? Be that business community growth, or even investment in infrastructure improvements to make Edmonton that much more of a draw?

MR: When we create a place that people want to visit, we also create a place that people want to live, where they want to work and where they want to start businesses.

So we really like to think about the visitor economy as being a mechanism to create even more economic impact for the region. Because when we have great things to see and do and people feel a sense of civic pride, it helps all around.

MH: Where do you go from here as an organization to build on this Lonely Planet acknowledgement?

MR: The work never stops, that's for sure. Right now, we're working with hundreds of partners to keep looking forward at what types of experiences and attractions we need to develop in Edmonton and the greater Edmonton region, so that we can keep making this top 30 list.