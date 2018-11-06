Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Explosion reported at Sherwood Park library
Festival Way and Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park were closed as police were seen evacuating the area Tuesday evening.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 8:45PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 9:29PM MST
The director of a Sherwood Park library, which emergency crews evacuated and blocked off from the public, said there was an explosion in the area Tuesday evening.
Heavy police presence, a tactical team, EMS and fire crews were on scene at the Strathcona County Library November 6. Police presence began before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The library’s director, Sharon Siga, confirmed an explosion happened in the area.
Siga said her staff was safe and had been evacuated.
The facility, which also acts as a community centre and hall, is located at 401 Festival Lane in Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.
Festival Way and Sherwood Drive were closed.