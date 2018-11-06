

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The director of a Sherwood Park library, which emergency crews evacuated and blocked off from the public, said there was an explosion in the area Tuesday evening.

Heavy police presence, a tactical team, EMS and fire crews were on scene at the Strathcona County Library November 6. Police presence began before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The library’s director, Sharon Siga, confirmed an explosion happened in the area.

Siga said her staff was safe and had been evacuated.

The facility, which also acts as a community centre and hall, is located at 401 Festival Lane in Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.

Festival Way and Sherwood Drive were closed.