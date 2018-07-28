Two explosions were heard during a house fire in the Hazeldean neighbourhood late Friday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 9722 70 Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. The residence was fully engulfed upon arrival, and the fire was contained to the one house.

Acting District Chief Brian Hermanutz said he was not aware of explosions, but two residents told CTV News they heard two loud bangs.

“There was two of them,” Les Lefebvre said. “There was a smaller one and a bigger one … after the second big boom, there was definitely a big giant flare in the flames after that.”

EFR said two people got out of the house safely and are now displaced.

The house suffered “extensive damage.”