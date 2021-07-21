EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is closing its two largest immunization clinics this month.

Edmonton's Expo Centre is closing on July 29 and Calgary's Telus Convention Centre is closing a day later.

AHS is still encouraging Albertans to get immunized against COVID-19 at pharmacies and other health centres.

"COVID-19 case numbers are significantly lower throughout the province," the health agency said in a release. "Demand for immunization continues; however, rapid flow clinics are no longer needed given the increasing percentage of the immunized population."

The EXPO and Telus centres have administered more than 500,000 vaccines to date.

As of Tuesday, nearly 75 per cent of eligible Albertans had one dose and more than 60 per cent had both shots.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he knows Alberta won't reach a 100 per cent vaccination rate but that the province will "continue to push as much as we can to get those numbers up."

