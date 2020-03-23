EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Expo Centre is preparing to take in the city's homeless and vulnerable population after it was transformed into a makeshift overflow shelter.

A city bus with a plastic divider installed to separate the driver from passengers appeared ready to transport people from homeless shelters to the Expo Centre Monday morning.

The bus driver was also wearing protective clothing.

The Expo Centre is closed to the public as homeless people use it to practice physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from Alberta Health Services, the City of Edmonton and social agency stakeholders was expected to be sent out later Monday afternoon.

City and provincial officials previously expressed concerns for the homeless during the pandemic, as they aren't able to self-isolate unless they have somewhere to go.

The Expo Centre was then earmarked by the provincial government as an overflow shelter last week. On Friday, the City of Edmonton declared a local state of emergency, giving staff the authority to control the movement of people within city limits and direct homeless people to the shelter.

The city has not said at what time Monday the centre will officially open its doors.

Edmonton has partnered with Homeward Trust and Alberta Health Services to staff the centre.

(Courtesy Rajan Sawhney)

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.