Extent of Jasper wildfire damage still unknown; Alberta Wildfire hosting update

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Happening at 11:15 a.m.: Alberta Wildfire update

Officials from Alberta Wildfire, as well as the Alberta government, will share the latest on wildfires across the province.

Tune in live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

There are 176 wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forests currently, 54 of which are burning out of control.

That number does not include mutual aid fires such as the two near Jasper in which another agency – Parks Canada, in this case – is leading the fire response.

8:30 a.m. MT: Update from Jasper mayor

"It's been a sleepless night, as I'm sure it has been for all of our evacuated residents," Jasper's mayor, Richard Ireland, told CTV Edmonton Morning Live.

He said support from people across Canada has helped him come to terms with the devastating news of at least some destruction.

"It is gratifying to know that people appreciate our community and are fully prepared to step up to help us rebuild," Ireland said.

Speaking about the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took on Jasper, he added, "We've learned to come together and work our way through that and that hopefully has prepared us to come together once again … as we start to face the really daunting prospect of rebuilding an entire community, perhaps."

7:10 a.m. MT: First government update

Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.

Firefighters that remained in Jasper overnight were working to save what buildings they could.

Alberta's forestry and parks minister said the government has not received any more information overnight but was expecting an update from Parks Canada later in the day.

"Obviously, it's a pretty dire situation over there, but still no extra information," Todd Loewen said.

In its last update Wednesday evening, Parks Canada said "significant loss" had occurred in the townsite.

Pictures on social media showed flames engulfing Maligne Lodge and encroaching on other buildings in the Canadian Rockies town.

Management at Fairmont's famous Jasper Park Lodge confirmed fire had reached that hotel's grounds, too, but did not know Wednesday evening what kind of damage had been caused.

"Our hearts go out to them. I can't imagine the trauma that it causes seeing something like that and those pictures," Loewen said.

"We don't know exactly what's been lost, but hopefully it's better than what we're thinking right now anyways."

The federal government has approved Alberta's request for military help.

Municipalities around the province are also sending crews and resources to Jasper.