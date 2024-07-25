EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Jasper Park Lodge reports most structures 'standing and intact' amid wildfire

    Jasper Park Lodge and its pool are shown in the undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) Jasper Park Lodge and its pool are shown in the undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fairmont Hotels & Resorts)
    In an update posted to its Instagram account, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.

    Wildfires roared into the Town of Jasper early Wednesday evening, reportedly destroying up to half its structures.

    The renowned luxury hotel and resort, sits immediately east of the townsite in Jasper National Park, reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night fire had reached its grounds.

    "While we will need time to assess the full scale of the damage and the timelines required for repair and restoration, we are deeply relieved that much of the property was spared and the resort will re-open in the future," JPL staff said. 

    LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials

    Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."

