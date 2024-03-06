Extra heavy load to delay traffic on way from Edmonton to Fort McMurray

A 489-ton load is expected to cause delays for some drivers travelling between Edmonton and Fort McMurray starting Wednesday.

The heavy load measures almost nine metres wide, 10 metres high and around 70 metres long.

It will be accompanied by four pilot vehicles to block off lanes and close intersections where needed, and a police escort will be added at times to help with traffic control.

The convoy will travel at 60 kilometres an hour and will take up the entire highway and shoulder.

It will need to travel against traffic in some areas, and some power lines may need to be lifted to accommodate it.

Early Wednesday morning, the convoy left Edmonton and headed east on Highway 14 to Highway 36. From there, it went north to Highway 45 to Two Hills, where it was expected to park overnight.

Thursday during the day, the load will travel to Radway using the following route:

Highway 45 eastbound to Highway 36 north;

Highway 36 to Highway 29 eastbound;

Highway 29 to 36 northbound;

Highway 36 to Highway 28 westbound; and

Highway 28 to Highway 63 north.

The convoy will head north Friday during the day on Highway 63 to Highway 55. It will then go east until it gets back on Highway 63 north to park near Poe.

Saturday the load will move at night using Highway 63 north. It will use ramps in Fort McMurray and at Suncor to avoid overpasses.

Drivers along the routes should expect delays. For up to date information on route closures and delays, visit 511.alberta.ca.