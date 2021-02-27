Advertisement
Extra security guards coming to Edmonton transit facilities
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 9:43AM MST
ETS has introduced a new measure to make women feel safer on transit. (CTV Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- Starting today, there will be extra security guards patrolling Edmonton transit facilities.
The ten additional security guards are in addition to more video surveillance as well.
The new measures will remain in place for the next two months and come after a number of attacks in recent months involving white men targetting women of colour.
The city says the attacks have happened in areas with fewer passengers.