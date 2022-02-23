Extreme cold warning in effect for Edmonton area, most of Alberta

An extreme cold warning is blanketing Alberta, including Edmonton and the surrounding areas, according to Environment Canada.

In Edmonton, extreme wind chill values near -40 C are expected overnight.

“Conditions will improve on Wednesday when warmer temperatures move into the province,” said the Environment Canada warning.

They also warn people to watch out for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain and numbness.

CTV News Edmonton’s Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen expects the city to be back to average temperatures by Friday. There is a risk of snow in the Edmonton area Wednesday afternoon and evening.