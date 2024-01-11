Extreme cold warning issued for all of Alberta before Edmonton temperatures drop even further this weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta, and cold temperatures are forecasted to continue in the Edmonton area until the end of the weekend.
"As this arctic ridge is coming in, the cold air is kind of sinking into Alberta. The winds are 10 to 15 kilometres an hour, which means -30 temperatures giving wind chills of -42, -45," ECCC meteorologist Alysa Pederson told CTV News Channel on Thursday morning.
"Tomorrow morning and Saturday morning we're expecting temperatures to be in the -30 to -35 range, some places -40. And that's what's going to bring the wind chills even closer to the -45, -50 range."
As a result of the plunging temperatures, people are being urged to be prepared and plan for delays if they're travelling by road or air.
"If you're on the highways, make sure you have an emergency kit in your car that includes things like a sleeping bag or a comforter or candles with a match so that you can have some heat if there's an emergency," Pederson said.
IMPACTS IN EDMONTON
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the wait time for the Alberta Motor Association to boost your battery, unlock your car or deliver fuel was 10 hours.
If you need a new key or a locksmith you should expect to wait four hours.
Drivers in need of a tow or winch will have to wait 72 hours.
That number had jumped substantially from 54 hours at 10:30 a.m.
A vehicle receives a boost in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
At the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) some flights have been delayed as a result of the cold temperatures, a spokesperson confirmed.
"We encourage people to check their flight status before arriving at the airport and leave extra time to get to YEG," Erin Isfeld wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.
"Our departures roadway is closed for construction so folks who are being dropped off by friends or family are encouraged to arrive a few minutes earlier than normal to make the three to five minute walk from the new passenger pick-up and drop-off area through the parkade to the terminal."
Edmonton's skyline on Jan. 10, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)
The City of Edmonton also activated its cold weather response earlier this week in anticipation of the cold snap.
All open city facilities are available to be used as warming areas during operating hours.
An additional 50 temporary overnight emergency shelter spaces have been opened at the Al Rashid Mosque in north Edmonton.
The city has added extreme weather bus routes to transport people to emergency shelters. Info on the buses is available on the city's website.
The cold weather response is scheduled to be lifted at 12 p.m. on Jan. 18, weather dependent.
