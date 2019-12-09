An extreme cold warning has been issued for the northeast corner of the province, including Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo.

Wind chills in the area are expected to drop to -40 overnight.

Environment Canada says frostbite can develop within minutes, and the risk of hypothermia is increased.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks to warm up.

It’s not recommended to leave animals outside if possible.

Overnight temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat by midweek.