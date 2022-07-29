'Extreme' fire danger in Jasper National Park

Officials in Jasper National Park are asking visitors and residents to practice caution when having campfires as the fire danger is "extreme."

"Parks Canada's fire specialists are closely monitoring conditions," the national park authority said in a statement Friday.

Fire crews are conducting regular patrols to check for wildfires, smoke, and any illegal campfires, Parks Canada added.

In a national park, fires are only allowed within designated metal fire pits or fire boxes.

According to officials, the majority of wildfires are human-caused, with the top three causes listed as ignition from illegal campfires outside designated fire pits, carelessly discarded cigarettes, or "industrial activities."

Parks users are asked to keep campfires small, properly discard cigarette buts and not throw them on the ground, and park vehicles only in designated parking areas or pull-offs.

"Parking on the side of the road is dangerous," the park's authority said. "Not only does it damage vegetation, but cars parked on dry grass and brush can also ignite a fire."

To report any wildfires, suspicious smoke, or illegal campfires, contact Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155 or call 911.