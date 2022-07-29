'Extreme' fire danger in Jasper National Park
Officials in Jasper National Park are asking visitors and residents to practice caution when having campfires as the fire danger is "extreme."
"Parks Canada's fire specialists are closely monitoring conditions," the national park authority said in a statement Friday.
Fire crews are conducting regular patrols to check for wildfires, smoke, and any illegal campfires, Parks Canada added.
In a national park, fires are only allowed within designated metal fire pits or fire boxes.
According to officials, the majority of wildfires are human-caused, with the top three causes listed as ignition from illegal campfires outside designated fire pits, carelessly discarded cigarettes, or "industrial activities."
Parks users are asked to keep campfires small, properly discard cigarette buts and not throw them on the ground, and park vehicles only in designated parking areas or pull-offs.
"Parking on the side of the road is dangerous," the park's authority said. "Not only does it damage vegetation, but cars parked on dry grass and brush can also ignite a fire."
To report any wildfires, suspicious smoke, or illegal campfires, contact Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155 or call 911.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Calgary
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
-
Calgarian speaks out after puppy gets cannabis poisoning after park walk
A Calgary woman is urging others to be extra cautious while walking their dogs after her seven-month-old Bichon Shih Tzu got cannabis poisoning after a walk in a public park.
Saskatoon
-
'It's OK to fail sometimes': Saskatoon kids learn how to hustle at summer business camp
About 30 Saskatoon students between the ages of nine and 14 learned the ins and outs of running a business at the first Edwards Entrepreneurship Exploration camp at the University of Saskatchewan.
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Baba's Closet needs hygiene items for Saskatoon's displaced Ukrainians
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet is asking for donations of hygiene items for new Ukrainian families arriving in the city.
Regina
-
Here's how much SaskPower rate increases will cost you
SaskPower customers will notice an increase in price on bills starting in September.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. health care staff mourning the sudden death of Melville doctor
Health care staff in southeast Saskatchewan are mourning the loss of a colleague who died unexpectedly last weekend.
Atlantic
-
RCMP join effort to dismiss lawsuit of N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
Toronto
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
-
Toronto nightclub has liquor licence suspended after fatal shooting
A Toronto nightclub has had its liquor licence suspended following a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
-
COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa, public health says
Four new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with six new outbreaks.
Kitchener
-
Here’s what’s opened and closed in Waterloo region on Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
Northern Ontario
-
What 'land back' means: Serpent River First Nation chief
Members of Serpent River First Nation are celebrating the return of a piece of waterfront land on Elliot Lake, the community's chief told CTV News in an online interview. 'It's a great first step,' said Brent Bissaillion, the First Nation's ogimaa -- the Ojibwe word for elected chief.
-
Timmins police warns 'foolhardy' drivers not to turn left on Wilson Avenue
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a traffic advisory warning drivers that left turns are not allowed for eastbound traffic on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with Mountjoy Street South.
-
Dick DeStefano, 85, who helped develop Sudbury's mining supply industry, has died
Richard Paul 'Dick' DeStefano passed away peacefully on July 24, at the age of 85. A lifelong resident of Sudbury, his death notice described him as "a community leader, athlete, educator, politician, and entrepreneur."
Winnipeg
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
'The horse should have won': Assiniboia Downs CEO speaks out against findings of probe into controversial race
The CEO of Assiniboia Downs is speaking out against a regulatory ruling into a race last week that went viral.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
Vancouver
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
-
NEW
NEW | Criminal investigation launched into allegations from B.C. undercover police training course
A criminal investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct at a British Columbia police training course earlier this year, one of the province's police watchdogs confirms.
-
Events guide: How to spend B.C. Day long weekend in Vancouver
From the Pride parade to the fireworks finale, Vancouver's calendar is packed with special events if you're planning to stick around the city over the B.C. Day long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. conducting contact tracing for monkeypox cases
The B.C. government says its vaccination campaign against monkeypox is in full swing and that public health staff are conducting contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to the disease.
-
Full overnight closures coming to Tofino, Ucluelet highway next week
The province is warning those planning to travel to Tofino or Ucluelet, B.C., that the only highway in and out of the coastal Vancouver Island communities will be closed to all traffic for three consecutive nights next week.
-
Pope's visit to Canada increases calls to Indigenous support group on Vancouver Island
The director of a Vancouver Island society offering traditional and cultural treatments to Indigenous people says it has seen a sharp jump in requests for help since the Pope apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential schools.