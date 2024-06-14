EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Extreme' speed believed to be factor in 3-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist

    A motorcycle lays on Anthony Henday Drive near the 184 Street exit the evening of June 13, 2024, after a crash that killed its driver. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) A motorcycle lays on Anthony Henday Drive near the 184 Street exit the evening of June 13, 2024, after a crash that killed its driver. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.

    Police say they were called around 9:45 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the 184 Street exit.

    Investigators were told a motorcycle that was travelling "at an extreme rate of speed" rear-ended a Honda Civic, whose driver lost control and collided with a Dodge Ram. 

    The male motorcycle driver died at the scene. 

    The Honda Civic's driver sustained minor injuries. 

    The Dodge Ram's driver and passenger were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. 

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers. 

