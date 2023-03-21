Fallen Edmonton police officers moved to funeral home in procession
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week were moved to a funeral home on Tuesday.
A procession took constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at around noon.
Several Edmonton Police Service officers and representatives, including Chief Dale McFee, attended the procession.
The constables' caskets, each draped in a Canadian flag, were loaded onto hearses before the procession to the funeral home began.
Two EPS cruisers, followed by the hearses, led the procession. Edmonton transit buses and RCMP vehicles from detachments in the surrounding areas followed.
They slowly made the drive between the examiner's office and the funeral home as Edmontonians paid tribute on the side of the road.
She felt it was important to come to pay her respects to the fallen officers.
"They were protecting our community and doing their job, and they got killed in the line of duty," Detta told CTV News Edmonton. "It's a horrible time."
"They deserve a grandiose goodbye for the service that they have given Edmonton."
EPS constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were transported from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
For Ahsan Ahmed, lining the funeral procession Tuesday was the "bare minimum" he could do to show respect to the service and the grieving family members.
"They do an awesome job," Ahmed said. "My heart really goes out to them."
"It's not only a loss to their family but to the community as well," he added.
The bodies of the constables will remain at Serenity Funeral Home until the funeral next Monday.
EPS and family members are still finalizing details for the funeral procession to take place before their celebration of life at Rogers Place at 1 p.m.
Officers Ryan and Jordan were shot and killed early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment suite in Inglewood.
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as their cause of death this past weekend.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
