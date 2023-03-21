Fallen Edmonton police officers to be moved to funeral home today

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death

A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island