Fallen Edmonton police officers to be moved to funeral home today

The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be moved to a funeral home on Tuesday.

A procession will take constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at noon.

The Edmonton Police Service encourages Edmontonians to line up along the following route to show support:

The route between Edmonton Medical Examiner’s office to Serenity Funeral Home. (EPS)

Start: 7007- 116 Street NW

East on Belgravia Road/71 Avenue NW

South on 113 Street

East on 61 Avenue NW

South on 91 Street

East on 58 Avenue NW

South on 90 Street

East on 56 Avenue NW

South on 89 Street

End: 5311- 91 Street NW

Constables Ryan and Jordan will remain there until their funeral next Monday.

EPS and family members are still finalizing details for the funeral procession to take place before their celebration of life at Rogers Place at 1 p.m.

Officers Ryan and Jordan were shot and killed early Thursday morning when they responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment suite in Inglewood.

Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as their cause of death this past weekend.