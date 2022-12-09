Families of west Edmonton Catholic school told students will be moved to south-side school due to overcrowding

Students at a west Edmonton Catholic school will be bused to a school in southwest Edmonton next year due to overcrowding, Edmonton Catholic Schools said in a letter to parents distributed on Thursday.

Starting in September 2023, Kindergarten to Grade 3 students in the Rosenthal and Secord neighbourhoods who would have or are currently attending Bishop David Motiuk Catholic Elementary and Junior High School will be bused to Joan Carr Catholic Elementary and Junior High in the Keswick neighbourhood, 16 kilometres away.

A Google Map shows the distance between Bishop David Motiuk Catholic Elementary and Junior High School and Joan Carr Catholic Elementary and Junior High.

Grade 4 and 5 students will be redesignated to Joan Carr, as well, in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

A new K-9 Catholic school was approved for the Lewis Farms neighbourhood in the spring, and the board anticipates it will open in September 2026, at which point the west Edmonton students will be moved to the new school.

The letter goes on to say when Bishop David Motiuk opened in 2017, it had an enrollment of 695 students.

Currently, 18 modular trailers, including two outside the school’s property, have been installed to bring the school’s capacity to 920 students.

As of Sept. 29, 2022 there were 1,381 students enrolled in the school, and the board is projecting that will jump to approximately 1,700 in the next three years.

Transportation costs for impacted students will be waived until the new school is completed.

The board says siblings of impacted students may also choose to attend Joan Carr School, but families will have to pay transportation costs.