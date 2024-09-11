Family and friends mourn the loss of Tyler Peterson

Relatives of Tyler Peterson, who passed away in August at the age of 41, say he was a loving father, brother, son and friend remembered for his generous heart.

Born on Oct. 7, 1982, Tyler moved to Hay River at eight months old and spent his life in the community he loved. He was at his happiest in the bush, fishing and hunting.

From the time he could walk, Tyler was active and busy, according to his mother, Lorraine Peterson. In Hay River, Tyler was known for his warmth and willingness to lend a hand when people needed it.

Father to Thalis, 14, Cohen, 13, Delray, six, and Charlee, five, Tyler loved spending time with his kids and would take them on adventures on the land.

He is survived by his parents, Lorraine and Kris, and siblings Travis and Karla.

"He was an amazing father and partner. He was very hands-on with the children," said Montana Delray Mandeville, who had four children with Tyler. "He was a hard worker. He wanted to provide and work for his family."

When Mandeville met Tyler, she was drawn to his outgoing, friendly nature.

"He was a very charismatic and loving person. You couldn't help but be attracted to this guy," Mandeville said. "He was always willing to help people."

Tyler was lifelong friends with Mikey McBryan and Dave Walton.

McBryan says he will remember Tyler for his adventurous spirit and athleticism.

Growing up, the boys would spend as much time as they could riding snowmobiles and building sleds to tow behind them.

"That's the best memories I have with him, going on adventures," said McBryan.

"Tyler was always the instigator of going on adventures, getting lost in the middle of nowhere. He was always very, very fun."

Since his passing, his mother says she has received messages of support and love from Tyler's many friends.

"He was a decent human being and if he was your friend, he had your back," said Lorraine. "He loved his kids more than anything. He was a great dad. He was a great son."

Tyler's family will hold a memorial service from 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.

"I'm sure there are people that will want to say a few words and lots of people have reached out," said Lorraine.

"Tyler knew so many people and was friends with a lot of people. It's hard to say how many people will come. We hope anybody that wants to will make it.

"Hopefully we'll send him off in style."

Last week, RCMP confirmed Tyler had been found deceased in Mackenzie County, northern Alberta in mid-August. He had been declared missing on July 10 after a week without contact with friends or family.

The circumstances of his death are now the subject of a police homicide investigation in Alberta.

"Tyler was a very, very good person. He had a very amazing family ... He was a very good guy, very kind heart, and it's unfortunate what happened," said McBryan.

"I'm hopefully confident that the people involved are brought to justice."

"We're just so grateful they found him," said his mother.

"Hopefully there will be some justice, but right now we're just grateful that he was found and we can put him to rest."