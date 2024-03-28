Family of Alberta life lease holder still waiting on more than $300K after her death
A local woman is speaking out in the wake of new life lease legislation introduced by the Alberta government.
Judy Kunz says her mother Barbara Ursulak died after waiting a year to get back more than $300,000 from her life lease.
The family is still waiting.
A life lease is an arrangement that allows residents to pay a large lump sum as a loan to a company in exchange for an apartment at an assisted living style facility.
The money is supposed to be returned to the resident when they leave the building.
The Alberta Life Lease Protection Society represents former life lease residents who say they're owed tens of millions from Edmonton-based operator Christenson Developments.
To address those concerns, the Alberta government introduced Bill 12, the Consumer Protection (Life Lease Protection) Amendment Act, but Kunz and the organization say it doesn't go far enough.
Kunz said her mother entered into a life lease with Christenson Developments after the death of her husband in 2014.
"She was into her 80s and she was finding it too difficult. The house was aging and it was too much for her to handle," Kunz told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.
She says her mother came across the life lease program at a new Christenson Developments building.
"It was her neighbourhood, she could continue to go to her church, she could drive around to the shopping that she knows, and go and visit her friends that live in her own neighbourhood.
"And we'll get the money back once she doesn't live there anymore."
Ursulak ultimately put down $323,760 for a life lease.
Kunz says on March 1, 2022 the family attempted to terminate the life lease effective June 30 after her mother had a fall and could no longer live independently.
She died in 2023.
The family initially received $16,188 back, but have yet to receive the rest of Ursulak's money.
"They don't answer the phone. They don't answer your emails. I have gone to the office and they stood there and they're just like, 'We can't talk to you.'"
"There's something wrong here. How come we don't have our money? We have no money. We have no condo. We have no revenue from a condo."
Kunz says she's disappointed by Bill 12, arguing that it fails to protect existing life lease holders.
"We were so disappointed," she said.
"Going forward it'll be fixed, hopefully. But for us, nothing."
Group says legislation favours operators
"We are unable to go back and rewrite contracts but that doesn’t mean that these people are not front of mind - because they absolutely are," Dale Nally, the minister for Service Alberta and red tape reduction said.
Nally says the bill will require operators to return entrance fees within 180 days of a lease ending.
If the fees are not repaid, penalties could be introduced.
"If the NDP wants to put any amendments forward, we'll look at any thoughtful amendments and debate them in the house," he said.
The Alberta Life Lease Protection Society not only wants to see the legislation made retroactive, but for funds to be held in a secure trust.
"We are in this strange position where we are fighting the Minister who is supposed to be helping us. He is the one who is throwing us under the bus," Jim Carey of the Alberta Life Lease Protection Society told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.
Carey also says the minister has grossly inflated claims he consulted with the group.
"He is completely disingenuous saying he wants to work with seniors. This legislation is tilted completely to benefit the operators."
Greg Christenson, the president of Christenson Developments sent a written statement to CTV News Edmonton on the claims by Kunz.
"We continue to work diligently on a solution in the background and understand it is not happening as quickly as some may hope. Christenson remains committed to returning all life lease loans over time."
Kunz has some advice for anyone else who may be considering a life lease.
"If anybody hears the word life lease, they should run."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
George Washington family secrets revealed by DNA from unmarked 19th century graves
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Why some Christians are angry about Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
'We won't forget': How some Muslims view Poilievre's stance on Israel-Hamas war
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor qualifies Canada for Paralympics in rowing event
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer charged after allegedly assaulting handcuffed man
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
-
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
-
'This has to change': New dad, grieving mom fighting for Alberta to cover rare cancer treatment
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
Lethbridge
-
3 Lethbridge residents charged after assault in southside yard involving a shovel and baseball bat
Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.
-
Alberta lottery winner was washing truck when he realized he won
Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.
-
Trial set for Alberta high school football players charged with sexual assault
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
Saskatoon
-
'Rubbernecking': Regina man acquitted in brutal group beating in max unit of Sask. penitentiary
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
-
Saskatoon city council holds off on endorsing controversial freeway project
Saskatoon city council opted not to endorse a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands at its regular business meeting Wednesday.
-
Man with alleged Russian mafia ties pleads guilty to fraud charges in Saskatoon court
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
Regina
-
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
-
Sask. education minister promises graduation ceremonies, STF confident negotiations will resume soon
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Vancouver
-
Easter eggs and cherry blossoms: Here's what's happening in Vancouver this long weekend
Whether you're celebrating Easter or just enjoying a long weekend, there's plenty to do in Vancouver over the next few days.
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. Catholic archdioceses and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc to sign 'sacred covenant' on Easter Sunday
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
-
B.C. Catholic archdioceses and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc to sign 'sacred covenant' on Easter Sunday
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
Toronto
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
-
Son charged with murder after parents found dead inside St. Catharines home
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister to order probe after complaint about QMJHL English-only playoff garb
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
-
Trudeau won't say if he has spoken to Housefather since Gaza motion
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
-
Quebec judge orders bus driver to stand trial for 2023 daycare crash deaths
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
-
Full parole granted to man convicted in notorious 'McDonald's murders' in Cape Breton
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
-
Ukrainian family receives an extra special welcome to New Brunswick
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
Winnipeg
-
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
-
Here's when Manitobans might be getting new plastic health cards
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
-
'Overall, the city’s not horrible': TakePride Winnipeg’s spring litter index rankings
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
Ottawa
-
Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Here are the highest-paid civil servants in Ottawa
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
-
You could be the key to saving a Navan, Ont. man's life as he seeks a living liver donor
A Navan man in need of a liver transplant is appealing to the public and sharing his story in the hopes of finding a match in order to save his life.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 remains closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Greater Sudbury community of Azilda
Municipal Road 35 in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda is closed following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Suspects linked to Innisfil human and drug trafficking ring appear in court
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
-
Martial arts coach facing sexual assault allegations
A Newmarket man faces charges in connection with two sexual offences, and police believe there could be more victims.
-
Dark tinted windows played a role in young driver's collision: OPP
A young driver faces several charges after crashing into a light pole in Caledon, police say.
Kitchener
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
-
Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
-
Here are the top public sector earners in Waterloo Region and Guelph
The highest paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph work in healthcare administration and post-secondary education, according to Ontario’s 2023 sunshine list.
London
-
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
-
Baby boom amongst nurses leads to maternity ward closure in Listowel, Ont.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
-
London police discharge blunt impact projectile firearm at teen, SIU invokes mandate
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an officer discharged a blunt impact projectile firearm at a teenager during a domestic incident in west London.
Windsor
-
'It's better to surrender:' A father’s desperate plea to his son revealed in inquest into death of Windsor man
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
-
Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.