Family of man slain in northeast Edmonton searching for answers

An Edmonton family is in mourning after the sudden death of their son and brother in the city's northeast.

On Friday, 30-year-old Jordan Zourhi was killed in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, his family confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to the area just after 5:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, with investigators considering his death to be suspicious.

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in the Lago Lindo. Friday Feb. 3, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune)

Michael Zourhi is Jordan's older brother. He describes him as a calm, humble man who was a diligent and talented electrician looking to start a new solar panel business.

He was at home when he found out about his brother's death.

"I just collapsed," Michael told CTV News Edmonton. "I fell to the ground and screamed."

Jordan's mother Nadia Moretto last saw him the weekend before at her birthday party.

"I was so happy," Moretto said. "We were together as a family. Then tragedy struck."

"Our hearts are broken," she added. "I just would trade anything to bring my son back."

Michael said his brother enjoyed volunteering and helping vulnerable Edmontonians, often doing so and keeping it completely private.

"He used to take money out of his bank account and make trips to the downtown core and give money out of his pocket to the homeless," Michael shared. "He would just do things like that.

"If he thought things were important, he would just step up and do it because he felt it needed to be done."

The family is imploring anyone who was in the Lago Lindo area between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday to share any dash camera and home security footage.

"If anybody out there knows anything, saw anything that night, suspicious, even if they think it's not suspicious," Moretto said, "Please, I beg you, come forward and say something."

"It just doesn't make sense that a young man of 30 years old should have to end his life in such a brutal way."

"If we piece it together, with enough clips, it might paint a very interesting picture that can help bring justice for my brother," Michael echoed.