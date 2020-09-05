EDMONTON -- A Facebook fan page dedicated to Alberta’s top doctor has been taken down by its creator.

The Dr. Deena Hinshaw Fan Club was created by Bill Wolfe at the start of the pandemic.

Over the past six months the club amassed more the 12,000 members.

Wolfe says he made the decision to take the page down after a recent rash of rude and aggressive comments made towards Hinshaw and page administrators.