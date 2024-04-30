Farmers' market returning to Edmonton's 104 Street every Saturday this summer

A farmers' market will once again occupy 104 Street in downtown Edmonton this summer.

Starting Saturday, June 15, the market will run every Saturday between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue until Oct. 12.

The market was announced in the wake of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market Association dissolving in January due to financial issues.

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA), the group behind the initiative, held a media event on Tuesday to introduce the new market, which it is calling a "revived downtown farmers' market."

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market had operated on 104 Street before moving to an indoor location on 97 Street in 2019.

"We've heard from the downtown business community, the market vendor community, and Edmontonians from across the city that the 104 Street downtown farmers' market is sorely missed," Puneeta McBryan of the EDBA said in a Tuesday news release.

"We know that bringing this market back to this iconic location is going to bring community vibrancy and economic strength back to the area and give people from near and far a weekly reason to come and spend a Saturday downtown."

"We're excited to see the market return to our doorstep, but even more excited about that energy and vibe coming back to 104 Street that we had in the past," Geoff Linden, owner of Credo Coffee said.

The EDBA will manage the market for the first year and Foundry Events will operate it.

Foundry was selected through an open request for proposals process which resulted in nine applications, according to EDBA.

The organization has previously managed events for Explore Edmonton,Tourism Jasper, and the Edmonton Airport (YEG).

More than 75 vendors have already applied for the market, and some familiar vendors will be returning, including Lacombe Fresh, Riverbend Gardens, Reclaim Organics, Ocean Odyssey, Steve & Dan's, Sundog Organic Farm, and others.

The EDBA says funding for the market is being provided by the city through Edmonton's Downtown Vibrancy fund, with the EDBA contributing additional resources.