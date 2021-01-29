EDMONTON -- A house fire that killed an Alberta mother and her teenage son is not suspicious, police said.

Fire broke out at the Evansburg duplex around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two seniors were evacuated from half of the duplex, but a 50-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son died in the blaze.

According to the organizer of a GoFundMe page, the family owned the Evansburg Family Foods store.