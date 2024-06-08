Fatal crash closes part of Highway 49 near Valleyview

A serious crash on Highway 49 north of Valleyview affected traffic in the area for several hours on Saturday morning.

RCMP officers from multiple detachments attended the crash on the highway north of Township Road 734 around 9 a.m.

The southbound lane of the highway was closed for several hours, reopening around 11:20 a.m.

RCMP said the crash was fatal. However, no information was given on how many people were involved or if there were any other injuries.