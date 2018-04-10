Thorhild County municipality passes law banning heavy trucks from passing through on county roads.

The new law was passed on March 27. Effective immediately, heavy trucks will no longer be allowed to drive through the county on any municipal road.

The law passed nearly three weeks after a collision on Opal Road and Township Road 594, involving a gravel truck and a school bus, left a 15-year-old girl dead.

Weeks before the collision, county officials had received a report on speeding along Range Road 223, also known as Opal Road.

At the time, council decided to hire a community peace officer in an effort to increase traffic enforcement.

County officials said they were still working on adding signs, and only warnings are being issued at this time. Repeat offenders may be ticketed: $500 for a first offence, $1,000 for subsequent offences.

Adding signs to area roads could take weeks, officials said.