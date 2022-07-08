Fatal single-truck rollover under investigation: RCMP

A large water truck that rolled over Friday afternoon on Anthony Henday Drive near the Highway 14 overpass is now a fatal collision.

Minutes before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision that blocked all southbound lanes of the Anthony Henday for several hours.

Mounties said in a statement Saturday that the 39-year-old driver from Leduc was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say the southbound water truck swerved then lost control where it entered the ditch and rolled.

Strathcona County Victim Services is providing support to family and friends of the driver.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision and ask anyone who witnessed it to speak with police at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.