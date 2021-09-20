Federal election 2021: Live results for all 34 ridings in Alberta

Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.

A voter provides COVID-19 contact-tracking information at the Halifax Convention Centre as they prepare to vote in the federal election in Halifax on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

UPDATED | Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals ahead

Polls have now closed in the majority of the country, with results already rolling in from Atlantic Canada and data expected soon from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The early results being reported in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election show the Liberals taking an early lead, though Conservatives have picked up two seats so far.

