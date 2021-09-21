Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods over Ben Henderson

EDMONTON -

Incumbent Tim Uppal defeated former city councillor Ben Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods.

With half of the 200 polls reporting, Uppal was declared the winner by CTV News.

Uppal retained his seat after winning in 2019 when he captured 50.3 per cent of the vote over Amarjeet Sohi, then Liberal candidate and former minister of natural resources.

Alberta remained Conservative blue as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

As of publication, the Conservative Party of Canada was declared or leading in all but four of the province’s ridings.