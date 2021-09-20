Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call

EDMONTON -

The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings went Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

Conservatives have won at least 30 seats, but the Liberals have gained one seat in Alberta in the 2021 federal election, and the NDP held onto Edmonton Strathcona.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

CTV News has yet to declare a winner for Edmonton Centre and Edmonton Griesbach, where Conservative incumbents are in narrow races with Liberal and New Democrat candidates, respectively.

With 200 out of 209 polls reporting, Liberal Randy Boissonnault leads incumbent James Cumming by 44 votes in Edmonton Centre. There are more than 2,700 mail-in votes to be counted on Tuesday.

Edmonton Griesbach also has a close race, with New Democrat Blake Desjarlais leading incumbent Conservative Kerry Diotte by approximately 700 votes with 208 out of 232 polls reporting.

CONSERVATIVE WINS

In the Edmonton area, winners include Conservative incumbents Tim Uppal in Edmonton Mill Woods, Ziad Aboultaif in Edmonton Manning, Matt Jeneroux in Edmonton Riverbend, Kelly McCauley in Edmonton West, Mike Lake in Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, Michael Cooper in St. Albert-Edmonton and Garnett Genuis in Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan.

Nine of Calgary's 10 ridings were declared for the Conservatives, while Calgary Skyview went to Liberal candidate George Chahal over Conservative incumbent Jag Sahota.

All of northern and southern Alberta re-elected Conservative MPs.