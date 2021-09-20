Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings went Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Conservatives have won at least 30 seats, but the Liberals have gained one seat in Alberta in the 2021 federal election, and the NDP held onto Edmonton Strathcona.
TOO CLOSE TO CALL
CTV News has yet to declare a winner for Edmonton Centre and Edmonton Griesbach, where Conservative incumbents are in narrow races with Liberal and New Democrat candidates, respectively.
With 200 out of 209 polls reporting, Liberal Randy Boissonnault leads incumbent James Cumming by 44 votes in Edmonton Centre. There are more than 2,700 mail-in votes to be counted on Tuesday.
Edmonton Griesbach also has a close race, with New Democrat Blake Desjarlais leading incumbent Conservative Kerry Diotte by approximately 700 votes with 208 out of 232 polls reporting.
CONSERVATIVE WINS
In the Edmonton area, winners include Conservative incumbents Tim Uppal in Edmonton Mill Woods, Ziad Aboultaif in Edmonton Manning, Matt Jeneroux in Edmonton Riverbend, Kelly McCauley in Edmonton West, Mike Lake in Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, Michael Cooper in St. Albert-Edmonton and Garnett Genuis in Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan.
Nine of Calgary's 10 ridings were declared for the Conservatives, while Calgary Skyview went to Liberal candidate George Chahal over Conservative incumbent Jag Sahota.
All of northern and southern Alberta re-elected Conservative MPs.
UPDATED | Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
The Green Party is sending more than one MP to Ottawa for just the second time in its history, even as it appeared to lose a significant amount of the voter support it received in 2019 and its leader didn't come close to winning her desired seat.
Canadian dollar rises as Trudeau win clears path for economic support
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart in Asian trading on Tuesday as oil prices rose and a projected election win for Justin Trudeau's Liberal party reassured investors that economic support would continue.
TRUTH TRACKER | Elections Canada reports technical issues, polling station disruptions as Canadians cast their ballots
Elections Canada has apologized after technical problems plagued its website earlier Monday, preventing some Canadians from finding out where their polling station was located, in addition to several disruptions at polling stations across the country.
Federal election 2021: George Chahal lone Alberta Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
In tight race, Conservative Brad Redekopp wins Saskatoon battleground riding
Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
Blue wave soaks Sask. for second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
After social media outcry over PPC rally, Saskatoon police say they’ll 'work with' Public Health
Saskatoon police say they will work with Public Health in response to apparent violations of Saskatchewan’s masking rules at the People’s Party of Canada campaign rally.
Blue wave soaks Sask. for second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
Regina results: 3 Conservative MPs re-elected
Conservative candidates Andrew Scheer, Michael Kram and Warren Steinley have been re-elected in Regina.
Federal election results for Saskatchewan
Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Saskatchewan reporters across the province.
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
Liberal Patrick Weiler holds onto West Vancouver riding after hard-fought campaign
Liberal incumbent Patrick Weiler has once again held onto his seat in the competitive riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, according to the CTV News Decision Desk.
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but four were still too close to call as of 11 p.m.
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
-
Clothing store apologizes after incident with woman and her service dog in Sudbury
A Sudbury woman says she was discriminated against after bringing her service dog into a clothing store.
INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
One Manitoba riding remains unclaimed, winner likely not known for days: political scientist
The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is too close to call as Monday turned into Tuesday.
Election 2021: Live results for all Vancouver Island ridings
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking all seven Vancouver Island ridings.
LIVE | Election 2021: Nanaimo-Ladysmith too close to call between Conservatives, NDP, Greens
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking the results of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.
RESULTS | Latest federal election results in Ontario
Election results in Canada continue to come in after a 36-day campaign came to an end.
Full list of federal election winners in Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area remained a Liberal stronghold Monday night.
-
Ruth Ellen Brousseau's attempted comeback, after two years running a farm, is too close to call
The NDP's Brousseau hopes to stage a comeback two years after losing her seat, but the race may come down to mail-in ballots. Locals know she's been busy since 2019: having married a pork farmer, she's been working on their farm.
Status quo rules the day in Quebec, with Liberals unscathed but denied growth
Quebecers helped keep Justin Trudeau's Liberals to the status quo -- in Quebec, and with a minority government overall - by awarding them many of the same seats they won in 2019.
London-area federal election results 2021
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.
Anyone in line when polls close will be able to vote, Elections Canada says
With long lines reported at polling stations across the country, Elections Canada is reminding Canadians that anyone in line when polls closed will be able to vote.
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party
Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
Waterloo results: Liberal Bardish Chagger declared winner
Liberal incumbent Bardish Chagger has been declared the winner of the Waterloo riding by CTV News’ Decision Desk.