Federal ministers summoned over Fort Chipewyan contamination scandal
A federal committee will grill cabinet ministers over Transport Canada’s failure to inform Indigenous communities about water and soil contamination at a dock in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta.
The federal Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development passed a motion by NDP MP Laurel Collins summoning cabinet ministers, Indigenous leaders and experts to testify about the contamination and communication breach.
“It is particularly egregious that the government knew about the contaminated dock at least since 2017 and that there haven't been steps to address it,” Collins told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview. The health of First Nations must be given priority, she added.
Sediment and groundwater samples from a 2017 Transport Canada study showed nickel, arsenic and harmful hydrocarbons exceeded guidelines in many samples near the dock where community members swim and fish. Both arsenic and nickel are cancer-causing and can have other negative health impacts.
Three weeks ago, Indigenous leaders revealed that Transport Canada knew for years its Fort Chipewyan dock and surrounding areas were contaminated, but chose not to tell the community.
This spring, the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (AFCN) asked the federal agency to dredge the river surrounding the dock, which provides a critical escape route during wildfire season.
Transport Canada refused, so the ACFN hired a contractor to do the work. In the process, they discovered the federal agency had refused because dredging would stir up contaminants.
Transport Canada has still not shared the health and ecological risk assessment it cites with the affected communities or the media.
The federal government needs to be held accountable to their commitment to uphold treaty rights, implement reconciliation and protect the health and well-being of Indigenous communities, Collins said.
“Failing to inform the nations on this territory is an infringement on their aboriginal and treaty rights. It disregards human health. It seems like a very clear example of environmental racism,” said Collins.
Collins’ motion calls on a slew of cabinet ministers to explain the federal government’s decision-making: Minister of Transport Anita Anand, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree.
Ministers will be questioned in a two-hour meeting with the committee.
The motion also invites Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro, and Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation President Kendrick Cardinal to explain how this incident is affecting their communities.
This study is a “step in the right direction” and an opportunity to “correct the wrongdoing, but it would be nice if the government communicates with us and lets us know what are the next steps that we're going to take, because there's no form of communication when it comes to this issue.
Everybody seems to be baffled by it, and nobody wants to address it,” Adam said.
On Oct. 4, a few days after the three First Nation and Metis leaders went public about the contamination, Guilbeault told Adam that Anand would get in touch with him. More than two weeks later, this has not happened, said Adam.
Anand’s press secretary said the government “is working with the local First Nations community to ensure that operations at the port facility are carried out safely,” in an emailed statement to Canada’s National Observer on Oct. 2.
The community wants to deal with the issue, but the lack of action and communication “makes it frustrating for everybody,” Adam said.
“I don't want to say something bad in regards to this, but I just hope something good comes out of it.”
Collins said it is “appalling” that Anand “hasn't reached out or contacted the nations who are impacted by this, especially after they gave an explicit call to action.”
The three leaders explained that not only is the Transport Canada dock critical infrastructure for day-to-day transportation and a lifeline during emergencies, it is also an area where community members swim, fish and harvest food.
Her motion additionally invites Mandy Olsgard, a toxicologist advising the nations, and Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Jerry DeMarco to testify.
Collins wanted research to begin as soon as possible, but the motion says the Fort Chipewyan dock study will begin after the environment committee finishes hearing witnesses for three other ongoing studies: factors that led to the recent fires in Jasper National Park, environment and climate impacts related to the Canadian financial system and a briefing on the net zero accelerator fund.
“This is an urgent matter and an emergency for these communities,” Collins said.
“This is their only way of evacuating in the event of a wildfire, which we know has happened before in the area, and will happen again.”
Transport Canada spokesperson Sau Sau Lui told Canada’s National Observer in an emailed statement “the site was not likely to pose any risks to human health” based on the department's health and ecological risk assessment.
Lui did not share a copy of the follow-up assessment or explain why the department would not make it public. Transport Canada has reached out to representatives of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Lui added.
It’s going to take all levels of government — federal, provincial, and municipal — to address this issue, Adam said.
For example, the community has been asking for the water intake to be moved about 30 kilometres up the lake ever since Adam was elected Chief in 2007.
“People want to have that assurance, but it's going to cost quite a bit,” he noted.
NDP MPs Collins, Lori Idlout, Taylor Bachrach, Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson sent a letter to the five federal ministers on Oct. 22, urging them to “meet immediately” with the leaders of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation and Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation.
The letter pointed out that Transport Canada has been aware of the contamination at the dock site since 1997 and noted that last year these communities were impacted when millions of litres of wastewater leaked from Imperial Oil’s Kearl oil sands tailings site.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Quarter Pounders are off the menu at 20 per cent of McDonald's in U.S. as E. coli cases are investigated
McDonald’s worked Wednesday to reassure customers that its U.S. restaurants are safe as federal investigators tried to pinpoint the cause of a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to the fast-food giant's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.
BREAKING Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria following attack on defence company
Turkiye’s air force struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in apparent retaliation for an attack at a key state-run defence company that killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over in Calgary leaving 17 cows dead: police
Speed was a possible factor in a Tuesday night rollover involving a semi-truck that left 17 cows dead. In a news release Wednesday, Calgary police said officers were called to the area of Stoney Trail S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. around 8:10 p.m. for a reported rollover involving a semi-truck carrying 95 cattle.
-
Calgary police investigating anti-Israel graffiti spray-painted on road dividers near zoo as hate-related incident
A Calgary Jewish organization issued a response Wednesday to anti-Israel graffiti spray painted on a series of road dividers near the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
-
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge celebrates the 50th anniversary of VisitLethbridge.com Arena
As part of anniversary celebrations, the City of Lethbridge is inviting the community to see VisitLethbridge.com Arena like they never have before.
-
Funding for design plan to expand Lethbridge's water treatment plant announced
A design plan is now underway to increase the capacity of Lethbridge's Water Treatment Plant.
-
WestJet adjusts flight times to, from Medicine Hat after public feedback
Following community feedback, times for WestJet flights between Medicine Hat and Calgary are changing.
Saskatoon
-
Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November
Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.
-
Newcomer Ukrainians get taste of home in Saskatoon with youth scouting group Plast
With the war in Ukraine still going on and Saskatchewan now home to hundreds of newcomers fleeing the attacks, there’s been a resurgence of a youth group here in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers in strike position after rejecting tentative agreement
Saskatoon Public Library workers are in a strike position following the rejection of a tentative agreement with the employer.
Regina
-
Regina police to update public on search for 2023 homicide suspect who's on national most wanted list
Regina police says officers will provide an update Thursday in its search for the suspect of a homicide that took place in the city during the summer of 2023.
-
Milligan Jr, Emilus, Ferland and Reid among Roughriders nominated for CFL awards
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other Canadian Football League [CFL] clubs have announced their player nominations for the 2024 league awards.
-
What issues matter to voters in Saskatchewan's upcoming election?
There are many issues top of mind for voters in the upcoming provincial election.
Vancouver
-
Groups say Jewish students, staff at University of B.C. face hostile environment
A coalition of Jewish organizations says it is "deeply alarmed" by a rising tide of antisemitism at the University of British Columbia in recent weeks.
-
'We've lost too many lives': Vancouver firefighters receive first shipment of PFAS-free gear
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services received its first shipment of new firefighting gear on Wednesday, advancing the department's plans to reduce cancer risk for its members.
-
Suspicious fire in toilet paper aisle of B.C. superstore under investigation
A Real Canadian Superstore in B.C.'s Fraser Valley was evacuated Tuesday night due to a "suspicious" fire in the toilet paper aisle, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
-
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
-
B.C. Green leader spoke with NDP's Eby, but didn't pick up when Conservatives called
The leaders of British Columbia's New Democrats and B.C. Conservatives have received the cold shoulder after looking to start minority government talks with the Greens following last weekend's inconclusive election result, party leader Sonia Furstenau said Wednesday.
Toronto
-
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
-
'A call for systemic change': Brampton seeks support from feds, province to stop exploitation, trafficking of international students
Brampton is looking to the federal and provincial government to address the growing number of its vulnerable international students being exploited and trafficked.
-
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Montreal
-
Man accuses Montreal police of racial profiling after repeatedly being stopped while driving
Nigel Berkley and CRARR plan to file complaints with the police ethics commissioner and the human rights commission after Berkley was repeatedly stopped while driving his mother's car over four months.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking re-election
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
-
Treasurer facing theft, fraud charges after funds went missing from N.S. premier’s riding
A volunteer treasurer is facing charges after funds went missing from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding.
Winnipeg
-
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
-
Tire falls off car, results in fatal Highway 1 crash: Manitoba RCMP
A 59-year-old man has died following a crash involving three vehicles that started after a tire fell off a car on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning in the RM of Tache.
-
Manitoba inmate arrested again after being released by mistake
A Manitoba inmate who was released from custody by mistake has been arrested, according to Winnipeg police.
Ottawa
-
Fatal collision on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario leaves one dead, others injured
One person has died and others have been injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a car on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario, according to police.
-
'It is significant': Ottawa residents react to interest rate cut
Homeowners with a variable rate mortgage in Ottawa can expect to see some savings thanks to a significant rate cut by the Bank of Canada.
-
Zamboni driver in western Quebec arrested for impaired driving after rink incident
A Zamboni driver in western Quebec has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a low-speed crash at a hockey rink on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman guilty of second-degree murder in gruesome stabbing death
A Sudbury jury has found Felicity Altiman guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2020 stabbing death of a Sudbury man.
-
North Bay pharmacist warns others after fraudsters swapped his bank card, stole $1,500
It only took minutes for North Bay pharmacist Brian Chute to be out $1,500 after fraudsters deceptively swapped his bank card with another.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Barrie
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Police continue efforts to solve Barrie woman's mysterious disappearance
Barrie police conducted a search on Wednesday of the last place Autumn Shaganash was seen in hopes of giving her family some answers to her mysterious disappearance.
-
Motorcyclist, 34, dies after collision in Barrie's south end
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Barrie’s south end on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Bloodstain expert back on the stand at Erick Buhr's second-degree murder trial
Detective Robert Hofstetter examined Erb’s home after her death and came to several conclusions based on the blood stains he found there.
-
Psychologist says stabber could have experienced a psychotic break before UW attack
A psychologist who recently assessed Geovanny Villalba-Aleman believes he may have experienced a psychotic break before stabbing three people in a gender studies class at a University of Waterloo.
-
Removed from U.S. blacklist: Waterloo, Ont. tech company promises major changes, watchdogs remain hesitant
Things could be looking up for Waterloo, Ont.-based company and former tech darling Sandvine, after being removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List earlier this week.
London
-
Man survives after truck falls 270-feet down embankment
A 27-year-old man is miraculously alive after his pickup went over Hawk Cliff near Port Stanley. Fire fighters estimate that from the top to bottom of the embankment is around 270 feet.
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
OPP have confirmed that a transport truck driver crashed into a historic home just southeast of London this morning.
-
Six people charged after police seize over $100,000 in drugs
On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.
Windsor
-
Emergency preparations well underway to meet heightened HAZMAT risk
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has been working to prepare for heightened HAZMAT risk ahead of relaxed restrictions around the transportation of some hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Windsor hospitals hold off on mask mandates as others reintroduce them
As hospitals elsewhere in Ontario reintroduce mask mandates due to rising respiratory illnesses, Windsor hospitals are taking a more measured approach.
-
NextStar looking to hire Windsorites at battery plant
Now that production is set to begin at Windsor’s battery plant, NextStar is looking for some employees to make that production happen.