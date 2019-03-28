

CTV Edmonton





More fines have been handed out by Alberta’s election commissioner in connection to the Jeff Callaway leadership campaign.

Happy Mann, a former UCP nomination candidate received three fines for $3,000 each.

Two of the fines are for furnishing money to other people for the purpose of contributing to Jeff Callaway and the third was for donating to Callaway’s campaign with funds provided by another person.

The fines come after allegations that Jason Kenney and Calloway teamed up during the leadership race to discredit former Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

Five people have now been fined or sanctioned in connection with the Callaway campaign.