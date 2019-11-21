EDMONTON -- Panciteria de Manila offers up a "taste of home" and a gathering place for many in the Filipino community.

The restaurant at the corner of 137 Ave and 127 St in Edmonton serves up authentic food, a friendly atmosphere AND live music every weekend.

It's a family affair with three generations—including three of the owners' daughters—involved.

The recipes are family secrets perfected in a successful restaurant in the Philippines.

When Leticia Resurreccion (Lola Letty) moved to Canada in 2011, she convinced her daughter and son-in-law to open a restaurant in Edmonton.

Today, three generations are involved in Panciteria de Manila and Lola Letty is still in charge of the menu and the kitchen.

You can get chicken, beef, seafood and more at Panciteria. But, if you're going for authenticity, you go with pork. The Pork Sisig in secret sauce is spectacular and the sausage is amazing.

However, my personal recommendation is the Crispy Pata. Pork hock simmered for hours and then deep fried. Flavourful and tender meat in a crispy coating that has my mouth watering just writing about it.

Connecting friends and family, one meal at a time: that's the slogan for Panciteria de Manila and they live those words.