Fire at southeast Edmonton construction site deliberately set: EFRS

A fire that damaged several houses in southeast Edmonton last week was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.

Firefighters were called to a construction site at 30 Avenue and 4 Street around 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 11.

A single family home and duplex, both under construction, were in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters had to bring in a tanker for water because there were no hydrants nearby, officials told CTV News Edmonton.

No injuries were reported and damages are estimated at $160,000.