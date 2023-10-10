Fire tears through southeast Edmonton construction site

Crews were called to a fire at a construction site early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.

The call came in around 4:40 a.m. for the area of 30 Avenue and 4 Street.

When firefighters arrived they found a single family home and a duplex, both under construction, in flames.

Five crews were initially called to the scene, and three additional crews were called in shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters were forced to bring in a tanker for water because there were no hydrants nearby, officials said.

The fire was declared out around 8:45 a.m.

Officials say no one was inside the homes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause and a damage estimate is still unknown.