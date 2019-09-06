

CTV News Edmonton





There was a fire at Southgate Centre above Hudson's Bay Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the department store at 5:43 a.m. and found flames on the mall's roof. The fire was under control at 6:26 a.m.

Employees were evacuated, but no injuries have been reported, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said.

CTV News Edmonton learned construction may have caused the fire, but EFRS did not confirm.

"I've been told that there was some roof work going on at this occupancy," said EFRS District Chief Kevin Krzanstek.

There was no active work when the fire broke out.