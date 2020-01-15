EDMONTON -- Fire crews in Wetaskiwin are on scene at a blaze at an old motel.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the building at 54 Street and 40 Avenue.

The former motel is now known as "Manny’s Motel," and is used for low income housing and shelter.

Crews evacuated the building as soon as they arrived.

A neighbour tells CTV News Edmonton she woke up at midnight and the building was already engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The area around the building is still blocked off.

Wetaskiwin RCMP and fire are investigating.